VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Jenny will be missed

OMAK — Okanogan County lost one of its great women’s athletes and coaches a day after Christmas.
Jennifer Joy Kerr Hughes, known to her teammates as Jenny, passed away after a 13-plus year battle against cancer...
OMAK — Okanogan County lost one of its great women’s athletes and coaches a day after Christmas.
Jennifer Joy Kerr Hughes, known to her teammates as Jenny, passed away after a 13-plus year battle against cancer...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment