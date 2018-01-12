0

VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Jenny will be missed

By Al Camp

As of Friday, January 12, 2018

photo

Jenny Kerr Hughes

photo

OMAK — Okanogan County lost one of its great women’s athletes and coaches a day after Christmas.

Jennifer Joy Kerr Hughes, known to her teammates as Jenny, passed away after a 13-plus year battle against cancer...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment