Boys' basketball: Bridgeport boys upset Manson

Bridgeport boys’ basketball coach Pat McFadden addresses his team earlier this season. McFadden, who was badly burned rescuing an eight-year-old boy during a Jan. 5 fire, is recuperating in Seattle

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, January 16, 2018

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport overcame adversity, much as it’s done most of the season, with a 58-52 win over Manson in the Central Washington 2B League on Saturday.

Michael Oborne took over head coaching duties after Pat McFadden was seriously burned in a house fire the morning of Jan...

