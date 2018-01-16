Boys' basketball: Bridgeport boys upset Manson

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Bridgeport boys’ basketball coach Pat McFadden addresses his team earlier this season. McFadden, who was badly burned rescuing an eight-year-old boy during a Jan. 5 fire, is recuperating in Seattle
BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport overcame adversity, much as it’s done most of the season, with a 58-52 win over Manson in the Central Washington 2B League on Saturday.
Michael Oborne took over head coaching duties after Pat McFadden was seriously burned in a house fire the morning of Jan...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment