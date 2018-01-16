CENTER STAGE: Locals appear on small screen

Last week’s snow storm was sure nice.
Aside from the constant shoveling, slower traffic and increased burden, when the day’s work is done, it is nice to sit down with a hot cup of tea and watch the snowflakes fall...
