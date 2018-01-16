County teachers earn national certification

OLYMPIA — Several more Okanogan County-area teachers have earned certification through the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.
Washington has the most new national board certified teachers of any state, at 1,434...
OLYMPIA — Several more Okanogan County-area teachers have earned certification through the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.
Washington has the most new national board certified teachers of any state, at 1,434...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment