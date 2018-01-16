0

Foundation awards $441,000-plus

By Dee Camp

As of Tuesday, January 16, 2018

WENATCHEE — The Community Foundation of North Central Washington has awarded more than $441,000 to non-profit groups thanks donations from people across the region.

The group have $441,630 to 25 non-profit groups in the wake of the Give NCW campaign...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment