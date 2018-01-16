0

GUEST COLUMN: Would you cast a vote for levy, bond?

Dennis Carlton

As of Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Would you cast a yes vote for the upcoming Omak School District levy if you knew we would raise about a million dollars of local money that would be matched by $6 million from the state?

Would you cast a yes vote for the upcoming Omak School District bond for a new middle school if you knew the state would contribute$ 7 million toward the construction costs?

That's $13 million on the table with Omak schools written on it if we pass these proposals. If we don't pass them, we don't get any match on the money we would raise locally. ...

