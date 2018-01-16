Hundreds line up for grocery jobs

— Almost 250 people showed up Wednesday, Jan. 10, to apply for jobs at the new Okanogan Market IGA.

The store, in the former Okanogan Food Depot building, 310 S. Second Ave., is scheduled to open this spring.

Applicants were lined up in the parking lot a half-hour before the doors opened at 2 p.m., according to WorkSource.

Store owners joined with Okanogan County WorkSource to take applications, direct traffic and get people set up for interviews. The event ran from 2-6 p.m.

WorkSource said 187 of 247 applicants were interviewed. About 60 people could not stay for an interview, but turned in applications.

People still can apply for by dropping by the Okanogan County WorkSource office at 126 S. Main St., Omak, for an application.

The Okanogan Food Depot, then owned by Bellingham-based Brown and Cole Stores, closed in mid-2007. In late 2013, Okanogan business owner Deep Bains said he planned to reopen the 29,000-square-foot store under the same name.

Now new owners Phil Blackburn and David Weber say they plan to open the IGA store in March.

They anticipate hiring 30-35 employees.