Native development fund gets arts grant

— The Northwest Native Development Fund has received a grant to support its Plateau Native Arts Project.

The $32,000 grant comes from the First Nations Development Institute of Longmont, Colo.

“We are really excited to receive this grant from FNDI,” said Ted Piccolo, executive director of the Nespelem-based development fund. “This will greatly help our already growing arts program. This will help us expand our annual art show, open an arts gallery for tourists and provide more training for our local artists.”

The expanded Plateau Native Arts Project will incorporate an arts gallery in the Grand Coulee Dam area during the high-traffic tourist months that will become a training and gathering space for local artists in the off season, Piccolo said.

The art show runs on Labor Day weekend.

“We have quite the artist population living quietly in our community right now,” said Piccolo, “We hope to be able to provide support for these folks and see this area eventually become a hub for artists in the plateau region of Washington state.”

The grant timeline runs from January 2018 to January 2019. The fund expects to host at least three training sessions that will match experienced artists with young artists.

Northwest Native Development Fund is a non-profit, certified Native Community Development Financial Institution. Its primary mission is to help individuals in the area build assets by providing financial and training resources.