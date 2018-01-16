North Valley Hospital leaders discuss bylaws

TONASKET — Things may be looking up for North Valley Hospital.

That’s the message conveyed Thursday, Jan. 11, during a regular board meeting.

Newly elected hospital commissioner Jean Pfeifer said she encourages public comment and wants the board and two community members to help revise the district’s outdated bylaws.

Pfeifer, who defeated incumbent Helen Casey in the Nov. 7, 2017, general election, was named chairwoman of the board.

Jerry Bradley was named vice chairman and Dick Larson secretary.

Commissioners also approved medical staff appointments of three doctors, a certified nurse-midwife and a certified physician assistant.

Appointed were certified nurse-midwife Jacqueline Chambers, certified physician assistant Robert Lamberton and Drs. Rachel Gerson and David Bradford.

In other business, hospital commissioners:

• Appointed Pfeifer and commissioner Adam Tibbs to the hospital’s long-range focus committee; Larson and Commissioner Herb Wandler to the medical staff committee; Larson and Wandler to the continuous quality improvement committee; Larson and Wandler to the North Valley Hospital Foundation; and Pfeifer and Tibbs to the finance committee, with Bradley serving as a backup.

• Approved $130,684 in bad hospital debt; $42,144 in hospital charity care; $1,390,008 in hospital accounts payable; $1,667 in hospital accounts receivable; $271,839 in nursing home accounts payable, and $493 in nursing home bad debt.

• Approved revising a clerical error — approved during a Dec. 13 meeting — of a revision of nursing home account payable vouchers of $265,593, corrected to $153,753,752.

• Discussed an upcoming quality assurance and performance improvement meeting set for Jan. 20.

• Announced the hiring of interim Chief Financial Officer Alan Ulrich. He replaces Julie Leonard, who resigned late last year.

• Decided to move to a once-monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month.

• Heard an update on progress with the proposed surgical unit and generator.

• Had an executive session to discuss with legal counsel matter regarding litigation or potential litigation when public knowledge regarding the discussion is likely to result in an adverse legal or financial consequence.

• Heard various commissioner and department head reports.