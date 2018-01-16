Open house honors retiring doctor

— A retirement open house is planned for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, for Dr. Rob Justus.

The Confluence Health physician is retiring after 33 years of service in the Okanogan Valley.

“Please join Confluence Health Omak in celebrating Dr. Justus’ years of providing our families and community with quality health care,” said a clinic announcement.

The event will be at the Omak Elks Club, 110 S. Ash St.