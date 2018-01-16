0

Ski Day packs them in

More than 250 people turned out for the eighth annual Ferry County Rail Trail Ski Day on Jan. 13.

BOBBY WHITTAKER/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE


By Dee Camp

As of Tuesday, January 16, 2018

photo

BOBBY WHITTAKER/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Young and old enjoyed Ski Day on Jan. 13 on the Ferry County Rail Trail.

photo

BOBBY WHITTAKER/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

A fat-tire bicyclist enjoys Ski Day on Jan. 13.

