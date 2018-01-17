Bill would expand broadband access

OLYMPIA — A bill aimed at expanding access to broadband services in rural areas is before the state Senate.
House Bill 5935 had a hearing before the Senate Energy, Environment and Technology Committee on Jan...
OLYMPIA — A bill aimed at expanding access to broadband services in rural areas is before the state Senate.
House Bill 5935 had a hearing before the Senate Energy, Environment and Technology Committee on Jan...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment