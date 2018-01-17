Grant will help with alternative teaching certification

WENATCHEE — The North Central Educational Service District has been awarded $280,000 in grant funding as part of the alternative teaching certification program, which is designed to encourage individuals to become public education teachers.
The district is sharing the Professional Educators Standards Board grant with Eastern Washington University...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment