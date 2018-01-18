Confluence Gallery selects winter/spring resident

— Eli Klemmeck, an emerging illustrator in the Methow Valley, has been awarded Confluence Gallery’s winter/spring artist-in-residence spot.

Klemmeck will receive three months of studio space on the second floor of Confluence Gallery, 104 Glover St., culminating in a solo exhibit on April 21 in the gift shop.

Whimsical and surreal, with a touch of the dark and mysterious, Klemmeck draws much of his inspiration from the natural world, adding his own twist of otherworldly imagination, according to a press release.

He is primarily an illustrator, creating most of his work with pen and pencil in only black and white. Occasionally, he adds light ink washes or creates larger pieces in black and grey watercolor.

Ultimately, he loves the simplicity and elegance found in the lack of color, Klemmeck said.

Plants and flowers, forest spirits, skin, growth, ancient things, moonlight and the unknown tend to populate Klemmeck’s art. He has always been fascinated by the balance between the light and dark, blending the two and toying with the mixed emotions of sadness and joy, according to the release.

During his residency at Confluence Gallery, Klemmeck plans to work with the themes and mediums he loves while elevating his work into larger, more technical pieces. His practice will be to create more complex compositions, finer rendered anatomy and increase the interaction of elements and characters.