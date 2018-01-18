Louis-Williams expelled from Colville Business Council

— Omak District Councilwoman Melissa Louis-Williams has been expelled from the Colville Business Council.

The council, in a 10-3 vote, this morning approved her expulsion, which is effective immediately.

The council said the decision was based upon the council’s determination that Louis-William committed gross misconduct while a council member, in violation of the Colville Tribes’ Constitution and Chapter 1-8 of the Colville Tribal Code.

The council will discuss filling the vacancy at a later date.