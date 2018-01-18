OBHC gets new clinical director

— Danielle Shawgo has been named clinical director at Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare, 1007 Koala Ave.

She is a native of Spokane and received her bachelor of science degree in business and accounting from Kaplan University. She has a master of science degree in psychology and addictions from Kaplan, and is working on a doctorate in psychology from Northcentral University.

Her focus is on mental health policy and practice.

She is a licensed mental health counselor in Washington and a licensed professional counselor in Alaska.

“Danielle has worked in the behavioral health care field in a variety of capacities over approximately 15 years,” said a clinic announcement. “This has included inpatient psychiatric, outpatient behavioral health services, clinical supervisor and executive management.”

She worked most recently in rural Alaska, where she worked for an Indian Health Service organization as the outpatient services director for an area the size of the state of Oregon with 58 federally recognized tribes of Alaskan Natives. Prior to that, she worked for several years at Frontier Behavioral Health in Spokane.

“Danielle is a firm advocate for trauma-informed, person-centered care and recently participated in the National Council for Behavioral Health’s executive leadership program,” said the OBHC announcement. “Danielle wants to help to open the conversation regarding behavioral health care to reduce stigma and increase supports within our communities for individuals with a behavioral health care need.”

She will come to the Omak area with her husband, Michael, who continues to work in law enforcement in Alaska, and their three young children. She and her husband grew up in a small rural community in Whitman County

Her hobbies include doing family activities, reading a variety of books, cooking and crafting.