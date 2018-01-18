Breaking News

Louis-Williams expelled from Colville Business Council January 18, 2018

0

Sharpshooters win tournament

The Omak Sharpshooters seventh-grade girls’ basketball team finished first at the Hoopin' into the Year tournament last weekend in Omak. The team included, from left, Arela Nanpuya, Alyssa Davis, Sawyer Steffens, Aaliyah Marchand, Sedeaju’ Michel, Halle Albert and Paris Marchand.

ALANA SEYMOUR/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE


The Omak Sharpshooters seventh-grade girls’ basketball team finished first at the Hoopin' into the Year tournament last weekend in Omak. The team included, from left, Arela Nanpuya, Alyssa Davis, Sawyer Steffens, Aaliyah Marchand, Sedeaju’ Michel, Halle Albert and Paris Marchand.

The Chronicle

As of Thursday, January 18, 2018

OMAK — The Omak Sharpshooters seventh-grade girls’ basketball team went 4-0 and won a title at the Hoopin into the New Year tournament last weekend in Omak.

“The girls played in the eighth-grade girls’ bracket, said Alana Seymour...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment