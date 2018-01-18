Sharpshooters win tournament

ALANA SEYMOUR/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
The Omak Sharpshooters seventh-grade girls’ basketball team finished first at the Hoopin' into the Year tournament last weekend in Omak. The team included, from left, Arela Nanpuya, Alyssa Davis, Sawyer Steffens, Aaliyah Marchand, Sedeaju’ Michel, Halle Albert and Paris Marchand.
OMAK — The Omak Sharpshooters seventh-grade girls’ basketball team went 4-0 and won a title at the Hoopin into the New Year tournament last weekend in Omak.
“The girls played in the eighth-grade girls’ bracket, said Alana Seymour...
