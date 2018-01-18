Submissions sought for Leavenworth Spring Bird Fest exhibit

LEAVENWORTH — Artists over the age of 18 residing in Grant, Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties may apply to a Leavenworth Spring Bird Fest exhibition.
Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, in collaboration with the Wenatchee River Institute and the 2018 Leavenworth Spring Bird Fest, invites submissions to the juried exhibition, “Pacific Northwest Birds and their Habitats...
