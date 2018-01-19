Breaking News

Former Tonasket man convicted of rape, molestation

Butcher was Tonasket School District employee from 1982-1990

By Brock Hires

As of Friday, January 19, 2018

SPOKANE – A former Tonasket resident was found guilty of two counts of first degree child rape and six counts of first degree child molestation Tuesday in Spokane County.

Sentencing for Milford “Bear” L...

