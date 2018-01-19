Girls' basketball: Soap Lake pulls away from Pateros

Photo by Al Camp
Pateros' Sarah Poole with ball and Samantha White, right, fight for a loose ball.
PATEROS — Soap Lake used its inside height to hold off Pateros, 48-33, in a non-league girls’ basketball game Jan. 16....
Bipartisan Hirst fix passes Legislature January 19, 2018
Photo by Al Camp
PATEROS — Soap Lake used its inside height to hold off Pateros, 48-33, in a non-league girls’ basketball game Jan. 16....
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment