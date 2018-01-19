'Opening soon': Red Rooster Grill could come to Omak

— Red Rooster Grill could replace the former Red Rooster Family Restaurant, 3 S. Main St.

Leonel Marcial and Mario Angel-Figueroa applied for a state business license for a restaurant and bar, Red Rooster Grill, LLC. The trade name was issued Dec. 29, 2017. A minor work permit was issued Jan. 2, and an endorsement to serve alcohol is pending.

The owners could not be reached for comment by The Chronicle’s press time for details on the menu, opening time, employment and hours.

A banner spans the building’s doors: “Red Rooster Grill Opening Soon.”

Red Rooster Family Restaurant closed February 2016. The restaurant served both Italian and American cuisine, steaks, pastas and salads.

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board notified the public of the new application on Jan. 8.