Raising hope, money for Yahir Corona

Yahir Corona, 10, of Brewster, is undergoing treatment for metastatic bone cancer at Seattle Children's Hospital. He faces a femur transplant Feb. 9. Meanwhile, community fundraisers continue to raise support for the Corona family's living and travel expenses.
BREWSTER — Three weeks before the cancer diagnosis, 10-year-old Yahir Corona pounded a punching bag with such vigor that the image became a symbol of resiliency.
Now, red and black T-shirts depicting punching gloves and the words “fight” and “Corona’s Crew” allow the Brewster community to wear Yahir’s strength...
