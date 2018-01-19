Breaking News

Bipartisan Hirst fix passes Legislature January 19, 2018

Raising hope, money for Yahir Corona

Donations pour in for Brewster boy

Yahir Corona, 10, of Brewster, is undergoing treatment for metastatic bone cancer at Seattle Children's Hospital. He faces a femur transplant Feb. 9. Meanwhile, community fundraisers continue to raise support for the Corona family's living and travel expenses.

By Sarah Highfield

As of Friday, January 19, 2018

BREWSTER — Three weeks before the cancer diagnosis, 10-year-old Yahir Corona pounded a punching bag with such vigor that the image became a symbol of resiliency.

Now, red and black T-shirts depicting punching gloves and the words “fight” and “Corona’s Crew” allow the Brewster community to wear Yahir’s strength...

