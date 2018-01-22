Red Rooster Grill aims to open February

— Pending approval of a liquor license, Omak residents Leonel Marcial and Mario Figueroa plan to open Red Rooster Grill in February.

Home of the former Red Rooster Family Restaurant, 3 S. Main St., the grill would serve a mixture of Mediterranean and country-style food, Marcial said.

Think grilled meat sandwiches, burgers, wraps and salads for lunch, and French cuisine, steaks and pastas – a more formal lineup – for the dinner menu, he said.

“I’m excited,” Marcial said. “I think we’re going to have more affordable prices than the previous restaurant. We can meet people’s budgets and put quality food on their plates.”

In the meantime, Marcial and Figueroa stay busy cleaning the restaurant, installing equipment, finishing the menu and recruiting candidates for two waiter positions.

“Everything is ready but not ready,” Marcial said, paradoxically.

The business partners should receive word about their license by the end of the week, he said. They hope to open by Valentine’s Day, Marcial said.

A grand opening will be set upon approval of the license.

Red Rooster Family Restaurant closed February 2016. The restaurant served both Italian and American cuisine, steaks, pastas and salads.