Girls' basketball: Tonasket grabs hold of second place

Photo by Al Camp
Omak’s Kristan Romero strains for a rebound against Cashmere.
TONASKET — Tonasket took a solid hold on second place in the Central Washington 2B League with a 41-35 girls’ basketball victory over Waterville-Mansfield on Jan. 20....
Photo by Al Camp
TONASKET — Tonasket took a solid hold on second place in the Central Washington 2B League with a 41-35 girls’ basketball victory over Waterville-Mansfield on Jan. 20....
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment