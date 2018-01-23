0

RANDOM THOUGHTS: Collections and clutter, a fine line

By Dee Camp

As of Tuesday, January 23, 2018

OKANOGAN — The older I get, the more interesting I find our society’s fascination with collections and clutter.

I’m also coming to the conclusion that there’s an extremely fine line separating collections, clutter and hoarding...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment