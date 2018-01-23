RANDOM THOUGHTS: Collections and clutter, a fine line

OKANOGAN — The older I get, the more interesting I find our society’s fascination with collections and clutter.
I’m also coming to the conclusion that there’s an extremely fine line separating collections, clutter and hoarding...
OKANOGAN — The older I get, the more interesting I find our society’s fascination with collections and clutter.
I’m also coming to the conclusion that there’s an extremely fine line separating collections, clutter and hoarding...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment