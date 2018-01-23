VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: All-state volleyball selects Poole

Sadie Bjornsen of Winthrop got in some practice last week. “By far the most scenic World Cup course I have ever seen! Planica, Slovenia, you do it right!” she wrote on Facebook on Jan. 18. She and her brother, Erik, have been named to the U.S. Cross Country team that will compete Feb. 9-25 at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.
Sarah Poole, a senior at Pateros High School, has been chosen to participate in the 2018 All-State Volleyball Tourna-ment.
The tournament, which features the best senior talent in the state, is Saturday, March 10, at Auburn-Riverside High School...
