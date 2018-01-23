0

Wrestlers compete well at Coyote Classic

Alex Garcia of Brewster works against Efrain Bedolla of Ephrata in a 285-pound match.

Photo by Al Camp


Alex Garcia of Brewster works against Efrain Bedolla of Ephrata in a 285-pound match.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, January 23, 2018

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Santana Ayala of Pateros takes on Dylan Wiles of Lake Roosevelt during mix-n-match Jan. 18 at Pateros.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Satin Wright of Pateros pins Billie Corter of Chelan in a 110-pound match.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Jon Shelley of Lake Roosevelt faces off with German Jimenez of Eastmont in a 120-pound match.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Ramiro Ambriz of Pateros tackles Kelvin Sager of Ephrata in a 106 match Jan. 18 at Pateros.

KITTITAS — 9" align="left" />

Oroville edged Okanogan by a half-point in the 20-team standings at the Coyote Classic on Saturday.

The Hornets finished third with 86 points while the Bulldogs were fourth with 85...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment