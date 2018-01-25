800 (2018-021 Jan. 24) NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND ISSUANCE OF A DNS UNDER SEPA

(2018-021 Jan. 24)

NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND ISSUANCE OF A DNS UNDER SEPA

North Cascade Propane

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Michael J Port, who is the owner of the below described property has filed applications for a floodplain development permit and grading permit and will later file applications of utility connections, modular office installation, alteration of use to a conditionally permitted approach and propane dispensing station for site improvements and new construction within protected critical areas (areas prone to flooding and aquafer recharge area)...