800 (2018-021 Jan. 24) NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND ISSUANCE OF A DNS UNDER SEPA

(2018-021 Jan. 24)
NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND ISSUANCE OF A DNS UNDER SEPA
North Cascade Propane
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Michael J Port, who is the owner of the below described property has filed applications for a floodplain development permit and grading permit and will later file applications of utility connections, modular office installation, alteration of use to a conditionally permitted approach and propane dispensing station for site improvements and new construction within protected critical areas (areas prone to flooding and aquafer recharge area)...
