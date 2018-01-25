820 (2018-018 Jan. 24) LEGAL NOTICE NEGOTIATION OF STATE LEASES WITH EXISTING LESSEES BETWEEN MARCH AND MAY 2018 EXPIRES: JULY 2018

(2018-018 Jan. 24)
LEGAL NOTICE
NEGOTIATION OF STATE LEASES WITH EXISTING LESSEES BETWEEN MARCH AND MAY 2018 EXPIRES: JULY 2018
10-D69435-NW1/4SE1/4, Section 22, NE1/4, E1/2NW1/4, NW1/4NW1/4, Section 26, NW1/4NE1/4, SE1/4NE1/4, SE1/4, Section 35, all within Township 40 North, Range 32 East, W...
