0

820 (2018-020 Jan. 24) The Okanogan Conservation District Board of Supervisors

As of Thursday, January 25, 2018

(2018-020 Jan. 24)

The Okanogan Conservation District Board of Supervisors hereby informs the voting public that the incumbent, Albert Roberts, has been re-elected to the currently open seat by reason of being the only person filing for the position by the filing deadline...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS