Curlew seeks approval of levy for 2019-22

CURLEW — The Curlew School District is seeking voter approval of a programs and operation levy to be collected in 2019-2022.
The district is seeking $185,000 in 2019, $190,000 in 2020, $195,000 in 2021 and $200,000 in 2022...
CURLEW — The Curlew School District is seeking voter approval of a programs and operation levy to be collected in 2019-2022.
The district is seeking $185,000 in 2019, $190,000 in 2020, $195,000 in 2021 and $200,000 in 2022...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment