Omak Police investigate shooting death January 24, 2018

Keller Ferry is out of service today

As of Wednesday, January 24, 2018

KELLER — KELLER - The Keller Ferry on Highway 21 is out of service today, Jan. 24.

Service was suspended at 6:51 a.m. today. The state Department of Transportation did not say what the problem is.

