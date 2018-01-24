Snow impacts school schedules

— Snow is causing delays and other impacts on area schools.

In weather-related school news:

-The Pateros School District is starting two hours late today, Jan 24, because of winter road conditions.

-The Omak School District is without Internet and most phones this morning, Jan. 24, because a fiber optics line went down. Service should be restored by noon.

-Methow Valley School District is operating on a two-hour delayed start schedule today with emergency bus routes in effect.