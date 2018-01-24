Snow impacts school schedules

PATEROS — Snow is causing delays and other impacts on area schools.
In weather-related school news:
-The Pateros School District is starting two hours late today, Jan 24, because of winter road conditions.
-The Omak School District is without Internet and most phones this morning, Jan. 24, because a fiber optics line went down. Service should be restored by noon.
-Methow Valley School District is operating on a two-hour delayed start schedule today with emergency bus routes in effect.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment