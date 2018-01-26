0

VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Bring on the Games

Bjornsens set for 2018 Olympics

By Al Camp

As of Friday, January 26, 2018

photo

A little more than six years ago, I first met Sadie and Erik Bjornsen while they put on their first cross country ski clinic in Mazama.

The Mazama Community Center was packed with young skiers wanting to get a glimpse of Nordic skiing royalty, the brother and sister who could make the U...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS