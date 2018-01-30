Appeals court affirms decision in logging company suit

SPOKANE — A decision dismissing a lawsuit over ownership of a logging company has been affirmed by the state Court of Appeals for Division 3.
Roy Brooks Stoddard appealed a case in which he sued S&N Logging Inc...
SPOKANE — A decision dismissing a lawsuit over ownership of a logging company has been affirmed by the state Court of Appeals for Division 3.
Roy Brooks Stoddard appealed a case in which he sued S&N Logging Inc...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment