Bridging the faith: Omak man brings cross to Central Avenue

Photo by Sarah Highfield
Robert Riggle of Omak said he frequently stands with his handcrafted cross around town. On Friday, Jan. 26, Riggle stood on the sidewalk of the Central Avenue Bridge, waving, praying and striking conversations with passersby.
OMAK — “No fishing from the bridge,” Robert Riggle read aloud, nodding toward the sign on Central Avenue.
Clutching a 10-foot-something cross on wheels, the 16-year Omak resident joked about his reason for standing on the sidewalk of the east Omak bridge Friday afternoon...
