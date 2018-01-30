0

Bridging the faith: Omak man brings cross to Central Avenue

Robert Riggle of Omak said he frequently stands with his handcrafted cross around town. On Friday, Jan. 26, Riggle stood on the sidewalk of the Central Avenue Bridge, waving, praying and striking conversations with passersby.

Photo by Sarah Highfield


By Sarah Highfield

As of Tuesday, January 30, 2018

OMAK — “No fishing from the bridge,” Robert Riggle read aloud, nodding toward the sign on Central Avenue.

Clutching a 10-foot-something cross on wheels, the 16-year Omak resident joked about his reason for standing on the sidewalk of the east Omak bridge Friday afternoon...

