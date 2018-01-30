Diabetes self-management classes offered

PATEROS — Free diabetes self-management classes are planned during February at the Pateros-Brewster Community Resource Center.
The classes are offered by Community Choice, Wenatchee, through the center, 169 Pateros Mall...
