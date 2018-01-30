Mushing through the snow

Photo by Al Camp
Sheryl O’Rourke of La Pine, Ore., takes a turn with her 6-dog team.
CONCONULLY — A steady blizzard of snow greeted mushers Saturday at the 17th Conconully Snow Dog Super Mush Sled Dog Race at Peacock Meadows.
“The course was very soft, which made for a good workout on both the dogs and on my part, as I often had to get off and run up hills, and pedal to help them,” said Christina Gibson of Carlton...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment