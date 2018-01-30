0

Mushing through the snow

Sheryl O’Rourke of La Pine, Ore., takes a turn with her 6-dog team.

Sheryl O’Rourke of La Pine, Ore., takes a turn with her 6-dog team.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, January 30, 2018

A pair of dogs laps up the falling snow at Peacock Meadows.

Connie Starr of Cle Elum said, as she passed, “Wouldn’t you know it, the best looking dogs are also the slowest.” The 6-dog entry appeared to be enjoying the snowy course.

Paige Hein, a fifth-grader at Okanogan’s Virginia, gets friendly with sled dogs Journey, left, and Nepheri, which are owned by Karla Boyle of Kirkland. Hein was going to be in a peewee sled dog event later with the dogs.

Christina Gibson of Carlton, the lone Okanogan Country entry, stayed warm in the 8-dog competition.

David Hassilev of Priest River, Idaho, competes Saturday in 6-dog race.

Matt Hamel of Seattle competes in the 8-dog class at the Super Mush.

Peacock Meadows greeted mushers like a winter wonderland, with a half-foot of new snow hanging from tree limbs.

A musher prepares dogs Saturday morning in snowy conditions.

CONCONULLY — A steady blizzard of snow greeted mushers Saturday at the 17th Conconully Snow Dog Super Mush Sled Dog Race at Peacock Meadows.

“The course was very soft, which made for a good workout on both the dogs and on my part, as I often had to get off and run up hills, and pedal to help them,” said Christina Gibson of Carlton...

