Omak No. 1 bowling team advances to state tournament

ANGIE FLEMING/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
The Omak No. 1 varsity bowling team wrapped up its regular season with a berth to state following competition Jan. 28 at Moses Lake. The team, which will compete Feb. 16-18 at Narrows Plaza Bowl in Tacoma, includes (front, from left) Josh Fleming, Alberto Moomaw, Julianna Utigard, Carlie Reddington, Bryden Goyne and Jason Jones; (back) Maesun Matt, Bryson Goyne, Spenser Fall, coach Dale Dunckel and assistant coach Jason VanderWeide.
MOSES LAKE — The Omak bowling teams completed the regular season in the Central Washington Travel League on Jan. 18 at Lake Bowl in Moses Lake....
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment