0

VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Winter Olympics opening ceremony is Feb. 9

Members of the Loup Loup Ski Team hold trophies they earned at the Apple Cup downhill ski races Jan. 27-28 at Mission Ridge. They include (from left) Kierra Reichert, Carter Sheley, Luke Sawyer, Graham Sheley and Damon Alumbaugh.

BRET ALUMBAUGH/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE


Members of the Loup Loup Ski Team hold trophies they earned at the Apple Cup downhill ski races Jan. 27-28 at Mission Ridge. They include (from left) Kierra Reichert, Carter Sheley, Luke Sawyer, Graham Sheley and Damon Alumbaugh.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, January 30, 2018

photo

Sadie Bjornsen

photo

TEAM USA.ORG

Erik Bjornsen

OMAK — Two-time Olympians Sadie Bjornsen and Erik Bjornsen, siblings from Winthrop, are gearing up to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics Feb. 9-25 in PyeongChang, South Korea....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS