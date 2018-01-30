Wrestling: Area girls get final tune-up before district

— Okanogan sent six girls to the all-girl Mountain Madness wrestling tournament on Saturday.

The battling Dawgs finished fourth out of 22 teams, led by the third-place finishes of Allie Eastridge (3-1) at 170 pounds and Crystal Harrison (2-1) at 190.

Anna Weigel (2-2) was fourth at 120. Trinity Wood (2-1) was fifth at 145. Teresita Aragon (1-3) was sixth at 110.

Eastridge (18-4 this season), Wood (8-12), Harrison (12-9) and Aragon (9-22) each had pins for their wins.

Weigel is now 24-10.

Also competing was Vanessa Cardenas (7-10) at 135.

Oroville’s Taralynn Fox improved to 17-2 this season by taking first at 120.

The Hornets’ Melinda Clark (135) also competed.

The girls’ district tournament is Feb. 3 in Warden, from which four wrestlers advance to a regional tournament at Central Valley High School on Feb. 10 in Spokane. From regionals, the top four earn berths to state, Feb. 16-17 at the Tacoma Dome.

“It is important to note that girl wrestlers compete against all levels (B, BB, A, 2A, 3A, 4A),” Oroville coach Chuck Ricevuto said. “This particular tournament (Cle Elum) featured female competitors from all of the above high school classifications.”

Also competing Saturday were Brewster’s Kaitlin Garcia (15-6), second at 110, and Satin Wright (12-8), at 105.

Oroville’s Guzman to be seeded No. 1

COULEE DAM – Colby Guzman of Oroville was expected to be seeded No. 1 at 170 pounds into the District 6 boys’ tournament Feb. 3 at Oroville.

The seedings were solidified after mix-n-matches at Lake Roosevelt on Feb. 26.

District action starts at 11 a.m. with the top five wrestlers advancing to regionals Feb. 10 in Kittitas.

Complete seeding had yet to be finished Monday by The Chronicle’s deadline.

Seeded No. 2 for Oroville will be Cody Field (113), Roger Castillo (126), Gerry Castillo (138), Johnny Castillo (160) and Zane Scott (182).

No. 3 seeds should go to Mike Lewis (132), Darian Range (145) and Steven Lopez (152).

Louie Vazquez (120) was to be seeded fourth, Sergio Ocampo (152) sixth and Hunter DeVon (160) seventh.

Cashmere falls, twice

OROVILLE – The combined Oroville and Wilbur-Creston-Keller wrestling teams topped Cashmere twice in non-league competition Jan. 25.

“I can’t remember how long it has been since we held a dual meet at Oroville High School,” Hornet wrestling coach Chuck Ricevuto said. “It sure was a lot of fun for our kids to experience that feeling of bout by bout anticipation and a final score in the lights.”

O-WCK topped Cashmere 27-21 the first time around.

Oroville was led by Mike Lewis with a pin, Darian Range and Yohnny Castillo with technical falls, and Colby Guzman with a major decision.

O-WCK won the second match, 30-12.

Louie Vazquez and Sergio Ocampo each scored pins for the Hornets.

“Cody Field won an exhibition bout by a fall and Taralynn Fox pinned both of her opponents,” Ricevuto said. “Also, wrestling was Zane Scott.”

Oroville’s seniors were also honored, including statisticians Hannah McCoy, Stephanie Ruvalcaba, Veronica Iniguez, Estifenny Carrillo and Paz Lopez.

Senior wrestlers included Louie Vazquez, Michael Lewis, Gerry Castillo, Yohnny Castillo and Zane Scott.

The District 6 boys’ wrestling tournament starts at 11 a.m. at Oroville on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The top five wrestlers advance to regionals Feb. 10 in Kittitas.

Omak to host 1A District 6

OMAK – Omak High School will host the District 6 tournament for 1A schools starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 3.

The top three wrestlers (fourth is an alternate) from each weight bracket advance to regionals Feb. 10 at Medical Lake.

Omak is slated to host the regional tournament next year.

The top four from regionals move on to state Feb. 16-17 at the Tacoma Dome.

Seeding was done Monday night after The Chronicle’s news deadline.