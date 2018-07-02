Chronicle logo

Ashworth pitches in national tournament

Conner Ashworth of Okanogan pitches at national tournament in San Diego, Calif.

ED ASHWORTH/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
By Al Camp

As of Monday, July 2, 2018

Conner Ashworth

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Conner Ashworth, who will be a junior at Okanogan High School this fall, pitched for the U16 Baseball Northwest 2020 national team at the third annual North vs. South National Tournament on June 18-20 in San Diego, Calif...

