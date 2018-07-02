Fireworks are banned in some areas

OKANOGAN – Consumer firework sales continue until 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office reminds residents to “know the laws before purchasing and discharging fireworks,” and “only purchase legal fireworks.”

This year 708 retail fireworks stand licenses were issued, including seven in Douglas County and eight in Okanogan County.

According to the state fire marshal’s office, the discharge of fireworks in Okanogan and Douglas counties is banned. There is no county-wide fireworks ban in Ferry County.

Several local cities and towns follow state law regarding fireworks sales and discharge times including Conconully, Elmer City, Nespelem, Omak, Oroville, Republic, Riverside and Twisp.

According to the state Fire Marshal’s Office, areas with restrictions include:

Brewster

Fireworks are considered restricted and the sales period follows state law, with the exception of sales from 9 a.m. to noon on July 5.

Bridgeport

Fireworks are restricted. Sales of is allowed from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 1-3, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 4. Fireworks can be discharged from 1 p.m. to midnight July 3 and 4.

Colville Confederated Tribes

The Colville Confederated Tribes have lifted the ban on fireworks. Sales on the reservation began Monday June 19 and will continue until midnight Wednesday, July 4.

The Colville Business Council banned fireworks on the reservation by resolution in June 2017. The ban was revisited in March 2017, with the council Community Development Committee recommending the ban be lifted.

Fireworks can be discharged only at Round Lake, near Inchelium, and in East Side Park in Omak.

A 2017 survey of reservation residents showed more than half the respondents felt fireworks should be banned. A little more than a quarter said fireworks should be allowed during Fourth of July, Native American Day, Christmas, New Year’s and only if there is no wildfire hazard.

The smallest percentage said fireworks should be allowed during Christmas and New Year’s only.

Unlawful discharge of fireworks is a Class C offense. The fine for a first offense is $250, plus the cost of fire suppression and resource damage, including timber and other property loss.

Those caught lighting fireworks outside the designated areas will be fined, the tribe said.

Coulee Dam

Fireworks are banned.

Okanogan

In Okanogan fireworks are considered restricted and follow state law with the expectation of aerial fireworks, which are banned.

Pateros

Fireworks can be discharged only in Memorial Park, and discharge of projectile fireworks can be done only toward and over Lake Pateros from Memorial Park.

Tonasket

Fireworks are banned.

Winthrop

Fireworks are banned.