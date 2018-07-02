Chronicle logo

North Valley, Three Rivers may share CEO

Scott Graham may share administrative duties at Three Rivers Hospital and North Valley Hospital. That was the message commissioners heard during a regular Three Rivers Hospital meeting and special North Valley Hospital meeting Thursday, June 28.

Photo by Brock Hires
Scott Graham may share administrative duties at Three Rivers Hospital and North Valley Hospital. That was the message commissioners heard during a regular Three Rivers Hospital meeting and special North Valley Hospital meeting Thursday, June 28.

By Amber Hedington, Katie Teachout

As of Monday, July 2, 2018

﻿

TONASKET — Scott Graham may share administrative duties at Three Rivers Hospital and North Valley Hospital.

That was the message commissioners heard during a regular Three Rivers Hospital meeting and special North Valley Hospital meeting Thursday, June 28...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS