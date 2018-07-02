Plenty on tap for Fourth of July

CHESAW — Chesaw, home of the Fourth of July Rodeo, begins their Independence Day celebrations with a Community Dance Tuesday, July 3, with music from the Road Dawgz from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The dance will be in the community hall off Oroville-Chesaw Road.

Fun on the Fourth begins with kids’ games at 10 a.m., followed by the parade at 12:30 p.m. The rodeo begins at 1 p.m. Admission is charged, with children age six and younger admitted free.

Dry camping is free with a rodeo admission ticket.

Harry and Mildred Leslie will serve as grand marshals.

Brewster

The Brewster Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Fourth of July parade at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, along Main Avenue. Entrants will line up at 5 p.m. in front of the American Legion Post 97, along Third Street.

Street vendors are planned before and after the parade.

Fireworks are set for around 10 p.m. over the Columbia River.

Conconully

Conconully’s traditional Independence Day Celebration boasts a full schedule of events Saturday, July 7.

Events begin at 9:30 a.m. with registration and lineup for a car show.

Entries will be parked for judging and public inspection along both sides of Main Street for a block and one-half north of Broadway. People’s choice trophy and other category awards will be presented.

The community’s citizen of the year will be introduced prior to the car winners.

At 11 a.m. is an adults-only frozen T-shirt contest at the General Store, along Main Street.

The Berney “gang” will host its recreated shoot-out at 12:30 p.m. with a parade to follow at 1 p.m.

Beginning at 2 p.m., a number of volunteer fire departments and districts will compete in a contest to move a ball, suspended between two poles, by use of fire hoses. The winner of each round is that group who drives the ball all the way to the pole the other team is defending.

The Duck Race takes place at 2 p.m. Numbered ducks are put into Salmon Creek at the north end of town and are caught just below the Broadway bridge.

A street dance featuring Maddy’s Ravinz Band, a Johnny Cash Tribute show, will perform on Main Street.

There will also be several vendors and a silent auction. Auction winners are announced immediately after the auction closes at 2 p.m.

The Night Riders will perform at 8:30 p.m. June 6 and 7 at the Sit N’ Bull Saloon.

Coulee Dam

Grand Coulee Dam Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 26th annual Festival of America July 3-4, at the Grand Coulee Dam Visitor Center Park, just below the dam.

An arts and crafts and food vendor fair will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days.

Two bands will perform July 4. The Jesse Quandt Band plays from 5-7 p.m., and the Washington National Guard Full Metal Racket band performs from 8-10 p.m.

The Laser Light Show begins at 10 p.m. both nights on the face of the dam. Fireworks begin after the July 4 laser show.

Organizers caution that weapons and dogs are not allowed in the park.

Inchelium

The annual gathering at Round Lake features a barbecue, horseshoe tournament and fireworks.

The barbecue starts between 4 and 5 p.m. July 4, with hot dogs and hamburgers provided and side dishes brought as a potluck. The tournament starts around 6 p.m., with fireworks beginning at dusk.

Nespelem

The 133rd annual July Celebration gets under way noon Wednesday, July 4, at the celebration grounds at the intersection of Highway 155 and Lower Columbia River Road.

Camp openings are July 1-12. Other activities during the July 1-15 celebration include dancing, royalty selection and a rodeo.

A horse parade will be July 7 and family fun day at noon July 8. Bingo runs at 5 p.m. July 9-11.

Registration for the celebration powwow opens at 5 p.m. July 12 and 6 p.m. July 14. The point system starts Friday night.

Categories include golden age, 55 and older; adult senior, 35-54; adult junior, 18-34; teens, 13-17; juniors, 7-12, and tiny tots, age 6 and younger.

Specials include golden age, 16-plus out of hat, Miss CCT “going out” at 4 p.m. Thursday, drum contest, Drum Day payout and more.

Grand entries will be at 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Sonny Quinto will be the master of ceremonies, with Kermit Davis as arena director and Sonny Doney as drum judge.

Vendors will be open throughout the celebration.

A new Miss and Mr. CCT will be selected July 12-15. Kamea Pino is the current Miss Colville Confederated Tribes.

The new selectees will serve as ambassadors of the Colville Confederated Tribes’ 12 bands by promoting ancestral values, traditions, culture, language, healthy lifestyles and education for the local and extended community, organizers said.

Winners get a scholarship, stipends, and crown and sash.

The rodeo is set for 1 p.m. July 14 and 15 at the rodeo grounds on Lower Columbia River Road. Slack will be at 9 a.m.

King Mountain Indian Rodeo Association-sanctioned events include calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping, senior team roping, senior breakaway, saddle bronc, bareback, bull riding, ladies’ barrel racing, ladies’ breakaway, junior breakaway and junior steer riding.

Special events, which are open to anyone and are not sanctioned, include peewee barrels, wild horse race on Saturday, wild colt race on Sunday, horse race on Sunday, novice bareback and ranch bronc.

Omak

East Side Park is a designated site for lighting off fireworks on the Colville Indian Reservation, so will again be the site of a “bring your own” fireworks show.

Fireworks can be discharged only between noon and midnight Tuesday, July 4.

Oroville

Deep Bay Park has a full day of activities coordinated by Dan Lepley on Wednesday, July 4. Activities begin at noon and continue until 10:30 p.m.

Events and vendors throughout the day include face painting for children and adults, kids’ games, inflatable bouncy houses, a kids’ talent show, food vendors. New this year is a dunk tank. D.J.s will provide music all day.

Fireworks begin at dusk, with the show coordinated by Dane Forrester and Brian Sawyer. Fireworks are paid for with donations by businesses and residents. Brent Timm with TranGo is planning to shuttle people between Akins parking lot and Deep Bay Park.

The Okanagan Indians will canoe across the border July 4, from the Inkmip Campgrounds in Osoyoos, B.C., to the Osoyoos Lake Veterans Memorial Park in Oroville. The Okanagans welcome all to either join the celebration at it’s beginning mid-morning, or in Oroville, where they are expected to arrive around 3 p.m. They will visit for about half an hour before heading back to Osoyoos for dinner. According to the group’s leader, Herman Edward, the Okanagan Indians have been crossing the line since it was established 172 years ago; and the same line for the past 10,000 years.

Republic

A fireworks display is planned Wednesday, July 4 over Curlew Lake. The show will begin at dusk.

Tonasket

The City of Tonasket is allowing people to set off their own consumer fireworks in Chief Tonasket Park on Wednesday, July 4, beginning at dusk.



“We will have buckets of water there so people can put out their fireworks when they are done,” said Mayor Dennis Brown.

Twisp

The Fourth of July parade will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, along Glover Street. Lineup will be at 10 a.m. at TwispWorks, 502 S. Glover St.

Afterward, a bicycle-inspired Methow Arts Fest will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with local food vendors, music and art-making in Twisp River Park. Admission will be charged.

— Dee Camp and Brock Hires contributed to this report.