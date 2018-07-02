Psychic: Missing woman could be in Okanogan County

— The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office recently was notified in an unorthodox manner to be on the lookout for a missing Utah woman.

The parents of Tracy Lewis visited the sheriff’s office June 25 after being told by a psychic medium that their daughter might be in Okanogan County. The Eden, Utah, woman has been missing from the Ocean Shores area since March 9.

Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers said there’s nothing, except the medium’s vision, to indicate Lewis is in the area.

The Daily World in Aberdeen reported in March that the search for Lewis, 31, had been suspended after police concluded Lewis left on her own accord.

Lewis was reported missing March 17. Her vehicle had been left March 9 at an Ocean Shores motel.

While searching her car, officers found a note reading “I know you’ll want to, but please don’t try to find me. Goodnight.”

A notebook found in the vehicle indicted Lewis planned to leave.

“And this isn’t goodbye forever. This is just goodbye for right now,” she wrote.

She is listed as a missing person in the National Crime Information Center computer system.

According to The World, Lewis had gone on a family vacation to Disneyland and then drove up the coast alone. Nearly all her belongings were found in the vehicle, although she did take her wallet, a small backpack and a few other items.

Lewis is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds, and having blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Lewis is asked to contact the sheriff’s office, Ocean Shores Police Department at 360-289-3331, or call 801-391-2024.