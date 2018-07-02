Tonasket delays request for law enforcement support

TONASKET — City council members approved Mayor Dennis Brown’s appointment of Ferry County Sheriff’s Deputy Darin Odegaard as the city’s police chief at their Tuesday, June 12, meeting.

Odegaard is currently on the ballot for Ferry County Sheriff, and when asked about that at the June 26 council meeting, Clerk-Treasurer Alice Attwood said Odegaard attempted to take his name off the ballot when offered the chief of police position, but it was too late...