Tonasket delays request for law enforcement support

Photo by Katie Teachout
Tonasket City Clerk/Treasurer Alice Attwood reported an asbestos and lead paint testing conducted at the police station revealed both present. Building Official Christian Johnson recommended floor mats be placed over broken or dislodged floor tiles containing asbestos and limiting fans or air movement to exhaust systems only.
TONASKET — City council members approved Mayor Dennis Brown’s appointment of Ferry County Sheriff’s Deputy Darin Odegaard as the city’s police chief at their Tuesday, June 12, meeting.
Odegaard is currently on the ballot for Ferry County Sheriff, and when asked about that at the June 26 council meeting, Clerk-Treasurer Alice Attwood said Odegaard attempted to take his name off the ballot when offered the chief of police position, but it was too late...
