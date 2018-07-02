Tonasket hospital plans social

TONASKET — North Valley Hospital commissioners have arranged a social time for people to meet and speak with Scott Graham from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, July 5, in the hospital board room, 203 S .Western Ave.

Graham has served as Three Rivers Hospital CEO for the past four years. He began working at Coulee Medical Center in 2009, first as the COO and as CEO beginning in 2010. He resigned from there in April 2014 after being hired by Three Rivers in March 2014. He began his career in healthcare administration in 2000 as the COO at St. Luke’s Rehabilitation Institute in Spokane. He worked as a mental health professional there after working as a mental health professional at Sacred Heart Medical Center for 15 years.