VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Region sends three to track regionals

STACEY LaDOUX/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Myra Rasmussen, Lexi LaDoux and Renea Taylor pose with medals they won at the USATF Inland Northwest Association Junior Olympic Championships on June 23 at Southridge High School in Kennewick.
KENNEWICK — Okanogan track competitors Myra Rasmussen, Lexi LaDoux and Renea Taylor competed well at the USATF Inland Northwest Association Junior Olympic Championships on June 23 at Southridge High School in Kennewick.
All three, who were unattached in the age 15-16 division, qualified for the Region 13 meet July 7-8 in Bend, Ore...
