VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Region sends three to track regionals

— Okanogan track competitors Myra Rasmussen, Lexi LaDoux and Renea Taylor competed well at the USATF Inland Northwest Association Junior Olympic Championships on June 23 at Southridge High School in Kennewick.

All three, who were unattached in the age 15-16 division, qualified for the Region 13 meet July 7-8 in Bend, Ore...