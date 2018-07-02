Rollerblade hockey in the park

Photo by Al Camp
Ryan Harvey takes a shot on goaltender Mike Kleckner in an Okanogan Valley Roller Hockey game on tennis courts in Omak’s East Side Park. The group plays most Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. “All are welcome to join,” said spokesman Keith Kistler. Those wishing to join the group or wanting more information can contact Kistler at kdkistler@hotmail.com.
OMAK — Okanogan Valley Roller Hockey meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Omak’s East Side Park...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment